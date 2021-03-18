Westbound traffic on 11th Street was blocked after a tractor-trailer truck carrying a load of metal framing lost the cargo in the 11th Street roundabout Wednesday morning.
California Highway Patrol officers said the accident was still under investigation, but the tractor-trailer was heading west into town from Interstate 5 and may have taken the roundabout too fast.
The truck jumped a curb and struck a metal safety pole and a light pole before the trailer twisted, spilling the metal frames on the roadway.
CHP closed the west bound 11th Street lane in the roundabout and diverted traffic onto Grant Line Road.
Fire department crews cut the cargo free and the trailer was pulled out leaving the frames in the roadway until they could be lifted from the westbound lane.
CHP officers said no one was injured in the accident.
