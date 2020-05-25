Spring rains have not only brought May flowers, they have brought smiles to the faces of farmers and irrigation district managers in the Tracy area.
Because of the spring storms that followed a dry spell at the beginning of the year, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation on Tuesday announced it has increased the Delta-Mendota Canal water allocations from the 15% established in February to 20% of annual contracts.
“We thought there was a chance the allocation would be cut to 10%,” said Rick Gilmore, general manager of the Byron Bethany Irrigation District. “We were surprised by the increase, and of course, also pleased.”
Since starting irrigation in March, the district, which also manages the West Side Irrigation District, has been using holdover water allocations of canal water from last year.
“We’ll now begin using water from this year’s 20% allocation along with water pumped from the Delta,” Gilmore said. “We’ll get through the year OK.”
Although rainfall and Sierra snowpack totals for this rainfall season are lower than average, the water levels of reservoirs that feed the San Joaquin River system are better than average this year because of heavy precipitation in the 2018-19 rain and snow season.
The reservoir of the New Melones Dam on the Stanislaus River, which flows into the San Joaquin River at Vernalis, is at 78% of capacity and 124% of the reservoir’s historical average.
Dave Weisenberger, general manager of the Banta-Carbona Irrigation District, said that increasing the Delta-Mendota allocation from 15% to 20% isn’t huge, “but every little bit helps.”
“We had a carryover of our maximum of 10% water from 2019 stored in the San Luis reservoir,” he reported. “We’re glad to see the Bureau of Reclamation is considering all the possibilities in providing as much water as possible for agriculture. They have so many things to evaluate.”
Weisenberger said the level of the San Joaquin River, the source of most of BCID’s water, is in a good range for this time of year.
The Bureau of Reclamation’s decision to increase the Delta-Mendota Canal allocations to 20% has been hailed by Federico Barajas, executive director of the San Luis and Delta-Mendota Water Authority, which operates the Delta-Mendota Canal and Jones (Tracy) Pumping Plant.
“The San Luis and Delta-Mendota Water Authority appreciates Reclamation’s ability to carefully strike a balance, given the challenging conditions,” he said in a statement released Tuesday. “The reliability and quantity of surface water deliveries directly impacts the amount of groundwater that is used to produce the food we eat and the water we drink.”
The city of Tracy’s Delta-Mendota Canal allocation has been established at 70%, also an increase of 5% from February. The city uses purified water from the canal to supplement Sierra runoff water it receives from the Manteca-based South San Joaquin Irrigation District through a pipeline network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.