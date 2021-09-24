A proposal to triple the size of Carnegie State Vehicular Recreation Area will likely be shelved permanently after a state commission invalidated environmental reviews for the expansion last month, and the California State Legislature followed up this month with approval of a bill protecting the expansion area.
All that’s needed now is Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature and the 3,100-acre Alameda-Tesla Expansion Area, just west of the San Joaquin-Alameda County line on the south side of Corral Hollow Canyon, will be off-limits to off-road vehicles, including motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles.
State Assembly and Senate approval of SB 155, an omnibus budget trailer bill, includes a provision that “prohibits the ‘Alameda-Tesla Expansion Area’ from being designated as a state vehicular recreation area,” according to the Senate Rules Committee analysis of SB 155. The bill passed the assembly 68-8 and passed the senate 28-9 on Sept. 9 and was sent to Newsom on Sept. 15.
The bill that now sits on the governor’s desk would be the last word on the matter. Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) and State Senator Steven Glazer (D-Orinda) both released statements earlier this month, describing the agreement with Governor Newsom, the California Department of Parks and Recreation and environmental groups like the Sierra Club and Friends of Tesla Park.
“The agreement removes Tesla Park from the existing Carnegie State Vehicular Recreation Area and makes it an independent park under the authority of the California Department of Parks and Recreation,” the joint statement reads.
The statement describes the 3,100 acres as a richly biodiverse area that contains habitat for vulnerable species, sacred sites for Native people and historically significant mines.
“The future holds Tesla as a protected native landscape for hikers, history buffs, nature lovers, research and education,” said Nancy Rodrigues, steering committee member from Friends of Tesla Park.
As the Department of Parks and Recreation determines the best future use of the expansion area, SB 155 also provides funding to support off-highway vehicle recreation elsewhere in the state. The bill calls for the transfer of $29.8 million from the state’s General Fund to the Off-Highway Vehicle Trust Fund for acquisition and development of properties for uses similar to what was proposed for the expansion area.
The state has also invalidated the environmental impact report for the Carnegie SVRA General Plan, which covers the entire 4,675 acre area, including the 1,575-acre existing park, which straddles the San Joaquin-Alameda county line and remains open to off-road recreation, and the 3,100-acre expansion area in Alameda County.
The California Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Commission voted 7-0 on Aug. 27 to rescind two resolutions from October 2016, one approving the EIR and the other approving the general plan for Carnegie SVRA.
The commission’s action was in response to a Sacramento Superior Court’s peremptory writs of mandate in three lawsuits that were filed in 2016 shortly after approval of the general plan and EIR. Those filing lawsuits against the state Department of Parks and Recreation included the County of Alameda, Connolly Ranch Inc. representing one of the neighboring ranches, and Friends of Tesla Park, et al, which teamed up with environmental groups and legislators to preserve the expansion area.
The court declared that the general plan and EIR failed to comply with the California Environmental Quality Act.
The general plan details which areas in the expanded park would include new trails. While some off-trail riding is allowed in the existing park, riding in the expansion area was be limited to established trails only. The plan also called for many areas to be protected, including the 240 acres that includes the remnants of Tesla, a coal mining town that was active from 1897 to 1907.
As the lawsuits were being filed environmental groups said that the state’s documents failed to explain how wildlife in the area and water quality in Corral Hollow Creek would be protected and lacked details on how the state would protect hillsides from further damage from motorcycles and ATVs.
Carnegie has been a popular spot for off-road motorcyclists since the 1940s. The state acquired the original park in 1981. In 1998 the state acquired the expansion area, but the area has remained off-limits to the public as the state went through the environmental review process and responded to legal challenges.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
