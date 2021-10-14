A City of Tracy Public Works crew removed the water-filled barriers that created the “streatery” on 10th Street Wednesday morning. The barriers had been in place since July of last year as a way to allow downtown restaurants to serve diners while complying with state-imposed COVID-19 restrictions that prohibited indoor dining.
The Tracy City Center Association, which held the city-issued permit for the streatery, chose to not renew the permit now that the city will allow “parklets,” which will allow individual restaurants to convert parking spaces in front of their businesses into outdoor dining patios.
David Murphy, the Public Works Street Supervisor, said the city planned to fully reopen 10th as of this week.
The water drained from the barriers will be reused elsewhere in the city for irrigation, and the barriers themselves will be stored at the Boyd Service Center and Tracy Municipal Airport until they are needed again. Murphy noted that they are also used for traffic control at COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites and events.
