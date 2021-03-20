George and Evelyn Stein High School of Tracy Unified School District is among the 27 schools throughout California that were recognized as Model Continuation High Schools for 2021.
According to a press release sent out by the California Department of Education, each of the schools honored were recognized for offering various opportunities for students to pursue academic and social success.
Stein High was recognized for having a strong academic support system for its students. Part of Stein’s program emphasizes the creation of unique plans that focus on students’ individual needs and goals. Each student at Stein is assigned an academic advisor that works with them for the entirety of their high school career and a teacher-advisor that helps students prepare for graduation and post-graduation.
“As superintendent, I am very proud of Principal Traci Mitchell and her staff in creating a Model Continuation School for the students of Stein High School. Every day is a wonderful learning experience for the students of Stein!” said TUSD Superintendent Brian Stephens.
According the CDE, Stein is one of the 400 continuation high schools throughout the state that are designed to help students who haven’t graduated high school or at-risk of not completing their education.
The MCHS recognition program is a joint effort by the CDE and the California Continuation Education Association Plus. It honors schools that have comprehensive services for at-risk youth through instructional strategies, flexible scheduling, guidance and counseling.
“Student attendance and engagement in distance learning during the school closures has been difficult—especially for students who struggled with attendance issues before the pandemic. These model schools have been able to keep at-risk students on track using social and emotional learning, mentorship programs, restorative justice practices, and other innovative methods,” said State Superintendent Tony Thurmond. Through the work of dedicated teachers and administrators, model continuation schools provide the students they serve with new academic opportunities that can change the course of their lives in high school and beyond.”
Schools recognized as MCHS maintain their status for three years and will also be recognized at the 2021 CCEA Plus State Conference in San Diego in April.
