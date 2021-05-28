Stein High seniors celebrated their accomplishments and triumphs over challenges on their path as they graduated in two ceremonies at their 10th Street campus on Wednesday.
Principal Traci Mitchell welcomed the Class of 2021 and acknowledged their tenacity to reach graduation.
“Graduates, as this piece of your journey concludes, I am thankful for having taken this ride with you. And as the class of 2021 you can truly look at one another and say we are living history, we did it,” Mitchell said. “You have demonstrated resiliency in overcoming obstacles you had no control over. On behalf of your Stein High staff, we are proud of each of you.”
Stein graduated 93 seniors in morning and noon ceremonies, split because of COVID-19 protocols. Each graduate could bring four guests to the ceremony which was held in a field on the campus.
Mitchell told the seniors to remember all the work and effort that brought them to their graduation.
“Graduation is a moment in time to capture and celebrate strides of excellence crafted with perseverance. Never again do I wish that any of us will have to endure what we’ve endured over the past year and a half,” Mitchell said. “So graduates I say never give up on yourself be sure to thank the love ones and friends that cheered you on along the way.”
Brian Stephens, Tracy Unified School District superintendent, presented the graduating class of seniors and said even though there are many ceremonies this week he always makes time to attend the Stein High commencement.
“I have always come to the Stein commencement because I think this is one of the most important ones we do in Tracy Unified,” Stephens said. “The path to get here is not the same for everybody. It wasn’t always upwards. There were some hiccups along the way, there were some bumps in the road. And life’s greatest achievements are when we overcome those, when we rise above what was placed before us whether we did it ourselves or by just shear chance. So to be here today with the Class of 2021 is an honor, and I’m very impressed with what you have achieved.”
Aime Munoz, a junior graduating early, addressed her fellow graduates and congratulated them on their efforts.
“Class of 2021, we did it. We should be so proud of ourselves on this day. Finishing high school on top of COVID-19 – a historical moment of a never-seen pandemic – was not easy, but we were able to pull through. We’ve reached a milestone in life and we should be so excited for the times to come,” Munoz said.
Munoz said she came to Stein because she wanted to skip the COVID-19 high school experience and finish school sooner than she planned.
“I found myself second-guessing early graduation when hybrid learning started and then I realized I was going to miss high school. But I still left the next day, and when I reached my goal of graduating early I was so happy to be done,” Munoz said. “This is how life should be when experiences end. It is very true that when one door closes another one opens.”
She told her classmates to never give up whatever their future endeavors are.
“Our job now is to go out into the world and make it a better place. Life won’t always be easy but when things get difficult, we should look back at today, our high school graduation, and remember that if we were able to get through high school we can for sure get through anything in life and anywhere.”
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.