A 27-year-old man was killed in a two-car collision at the intersection of Highway 33 and Lehman Road Tuesday morning.
On Wednesday the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man killed in the collision as Thomas Holdener of Stockton.
A news release from the California Highway Patrol stated officers responded at 6:28 a.m. to a report of an accident in the rural highway south of Tracy. The preliminary investigation states Holdener was driving a 2003 Hyundai sedan heading south on Interstate 5 and took the exit leading to Highway 33.
According to the CHP Holdener stopped at a stop sign at the end of the offramp and was making a left turn to head south on Highway 33 when a northbound 2018 Ford utility truck crashed into the driver’s side of the Hyundai. The CHP reported that the 63-year-old man driving the truck did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection, which is a four-way stop, with the offramp to the northeast and Lehman Road to the southwest, crossing Highway 33.
Holdener was declared dead at the scene by medics. No injuries were reported to the driver of the Ford truck. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of collision. The crash is still under investigation by the CHP.
