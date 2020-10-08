A Stockton man was killed Wednesday morning when his car plunged off Interstate 205 and landed on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 killing the driver.
A news release from the California Highway Patrol said a 32-year-old man was driving a 2016 Chevrolet at a high rate of speed in the middle lane of eastbound I-205 at about 5:51 a.m.
As the driver continued east he approached a 2020 Peterbilt tractor-trailer being driven by a 56-year-old man from Ceres, also traveling in the middle lane.
As the vehicles approached the I-205 overcrossing for I-5 the driver of the Chevrolet tried to pass the tractor-trailer on the right and struck the rear of the trailer, sending the vehicle airborne and crashing into the overcrossing bridge rail.
The car continued over the railing and off the bridge, falling about 30 feet and landing in the northbound lanes of I-5.
The South San Joaquin County Fire Authority responded to the crash and in a news release said they found the car engulfed in flames with the driver still inside.
All lanes of northbound I-5 were closed with traffic diverted through the center median around the crash. The roadway was reopened shortly after 10 a.m.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured in the crash and no one was reported injured on I-5 where the car landed.
Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
