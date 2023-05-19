05-26-naglee road crash
Stockton man killed in solo crash on Naglee Road
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Your digital subscription allows you to view any content, comment on any issue and submit your own news to our newsroom.
Digital subscriptions do not include home delivery of the Tracy Press. To receive the paper at home, sign up for Premium Membership.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Annual Digital Subscription
|$52.00
|for 365 days
|Monthly Digital Subscription
|$4.99
|for 30 days
05-26-naglee road crash
Stockton man killed in solo crash on Naglee Road
A Stockton man died after he was ejected from a car that flipped over in a solo crash on Naglee Road north of Tracy on Thursday afternoon.
The California Highway Patrol reported that the BMW X5 with two occupants was northbound on Naglee Road just south of Bethany Road at about 6 p.m. Thursday when the car veered off the roadway onto the soft dirt shoulder. The driver, a 40-year-old Stockton man, reportedly lost control of the car, and the BMW flipped over, ejecting the driver, who landed in a field on the east side of Naglee Road. The CHP reported that he was not wearing a seatbelt.
Emergency crews rendered medical aid to the man, who was rushed to San Joaquin County General Hospital, where hospital staff pronounced him deceased at 7:33 p.m. The CHP reported that a 46-year-old Stockton woman who was a passenger in the BMW had been wearing a seatbelt and remained the car as it overturned. She reportedly suffered minor injuries.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.