A man and a woman from Stockton are under arrest in connection with an early morning mail theft from a northwest Tracy apartment complex in late December.

A news release from the Tracy Police Department said Edgardo Diaz, 35, and Sabrina Burns, 27, were taken into custody at a Stockton home on Dec. 29 in connection with a mail theft reported on Dec. 27 at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of West Lowell Avenue.

