A man and a woman from Stockton are under arrest in connection with an early morning mail theft from a northwest Tracy apartment complex in late December.
A news release from the Tracy Police Department said Edgardo Diaz, 35, and Sabrina Burns, 27, were taken into custody at a Stockton home on Dec. 29 in connection with a mail theft reported on Dec. 27 at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of West Lowell Avenue.
Police records show officers went to the apartment complex at 2:45 a.m. for a report of community mailbox that had been broken into by someone with an older gray BMW.
Officers found multiple mailboxes had been broken into and were able to obtain photos of the suspect’s vehicle from nearby security cameras. Police identified the vehicle as being associated with a residence in Stockton, with Diaz and Burns identified as potential suspects in the mail theft.
The Tracy Police Special Enforcement Team obtained a search warrant for the Stockton home and the department’s General Investigative Unit helped with the search.
As Burns and Diaz were taken into custody officers located dozens of pieces of stolen mail, including items that could be used for identity theft. Officers also found 30 grams of methamphetamine and a loaded, un-serialized P80 Glock-style pistol.
Diaz and Burns were both booked into San Joaquin County Jail on numerous charges including burglary, possession of ID of 10 or more persons with the intent to defraud, felon in possession of ammunition, and drug charges.
Diaz is being held without bail and Burns is being held on $50,000 bond with both scheduled to appear in the Manteca Branch of the San Joaquin Superior Court at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Special Enforcement Team officers have contacted the United States Postal Service Inspector’s Office for assistance contacting victims, and for consideration of federal charges.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Special Enforcement Team Sgt. Jose Silva at (209) 831-6674.
