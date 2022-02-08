A Delta Charter High School student was taken into custody by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department after the teenager reportedly brought a gun onto the school campus.
Delta Charter Superintendent David Thoming confirmed on Tuesday that the incident was reported at about 11:30 a.m. Monday after another student saw the boy remove the firearm, a semiautomatic pistol, from his pants and put it in his backpack. The student who saw the gun alerted school staff, and Delta Charter’s criminal justice teacher, a retired police officer, contacted the student who reportedly had the gun and removed him from the classroom without incident.
Thoming added that the school called the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department, who took the student into custody. Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Sandra Mendez confirmed that the 14-year-old boy was arrested and booked into the county’s juvenile justice facility in French Camp, and is facing several firearms-related charges, including bringing a firearm to a school facility. Thoming said the student is likely to face expulsion.
He added that the student did not brandish the weapon or threaten any of the other students. Upon interviewing the student the administration learned that he had been threatened recently, but not by anyone on campus.
“There was no plan to shoot up the school or harm anyone on campus,” Thoming said.
He said the administration sent a letter out to parents describing the incident primarily as a way to get out accurate information as social media posts began to circulate among students.
“It’s very important to get information out to parents right away,” he said. “They need to have all of the information they can that we’re doing our due diligence to keep kids safe.”
He added that he’s grateful for the student who alerted school staff.
“It’s having a positive relationship with kids and having them trust us and respect us enough to tell us what’s going on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.