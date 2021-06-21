The Superior Court of San Joaquin County is looking to get the word out on its new Online Dispute Resolution Program. Introduced as an expanded use of technology in October 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the online tool is meant to increase accessibility by providing the public with a method to take action on an infraction citation without physically visiting one of the county courthouses, which are located in Stockton, Lodi and Manteca.
“The ability to resolve court cases in an online platform not only provides convenience and easier access for all involved, but it can also lower costs to litigants who would otherwise need to take time off from work and find childcare to appear in court,” said Assistant Court Executive and Public Information Officer Stephanie Bohrer in an email sent to Tracy Press.
ODR services include the ability to submit proof of corrections, request a review of a citation, contest a citation, request an extension for fees and fines and to request a one-time extension of a scheduled hearing date. There is an added $5.25 fee to submit a request for an Online Case Review.
Residents seeking more information can visit https://cii2.courtinnovations.com/CASCSJ/.
• Contact Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-830-3535.
