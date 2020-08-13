San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for two men believed to have attacked a woman in her home in Mountain House.
A man on the 400 block of San Juan Drive called the department shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday after he saw a suspicious man in his neighbor’s backyard. The caller told deputies that his neighbor is an older woman who lives by herself.
Deputies arriving at her home saw a large amount of blood in the back and side yards and found the woman, who had suffered significant head injuries. She was rushed to the hospital and remained hospitalized as of Thursday afternoon.
Investigators collected the neighbor’s security camera video, which shows two men opening a sliding glass door sometime between 4:30 and 5 a.m. Wednesday.
The sheriff’s office is seeking further information from anyone who might have seen unfamiliar men in the neighborhood at the time, or might have any additional security camera video.
People can call the sheriff’s nonemergency number, 468-4400, and choose option 1, or call the Investigations Division at 468-4425 and leave a message for Detective Smith in reference to case 20-17411. Callers can remain anonymous.
