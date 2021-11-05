In a press release sent out on Wednesday, Sutter Health announced that as the 2022 annual open enrollment period kicks off in Northern California, Sutter’s integrated network of hospitals, medical foundations and aligned medical groups, and other providers are participating in Anthem Blue Cross’ Exclusive Provider Organization (EPO) Pathway for individual and family plans through Covered California.
“Access to affordable, high-quality healthcare is more important than ever before,” said Dave Thompson, CEO of Sutter Tracy Community Hospital. “We’re excited to partner with Anthem to offer individuals and families new ways to access Sutter’s network—helping to bring peace of mind at what can be an uncertain time for some.”
The Anthem EPO products were previously offered in these communities, but Sutter was considered “out-of-network” according to spokesperson with Sutter. Thanks to a recently signed multi-year agreement, the plans now include the Sutter network—meaning individuals now have access to a greatly expanded network of care.
“These plans are offered as part of a multi-year agreement between Sutter and Anthem through December 31, 2024. A long-term agreement like this protects affordability for community members offering peace-of-mind and a level of cost predictability for years to come,” said Liz Madison, Media Relations Manager.
In 2022, low and middle-income individuals and families will benefit from the enhanced financial help made possible by the American Rescue Plan. Through Covered California’s website, individuals can learn if they qualify for financial help to lower their monthly premiums and out-of-pocket costs.
“Our 2022 individual health plans through Covered California are designed to provide individuals and families access to high-quality care at affordable prices,” said Manan Shah, vice president and general manager for Individual plans at Anthem Blue Cross. “We are proud to join with Sutter Health and Covered California to bring these affordable, patient-centered benefit designs to consumers who are looking to shop for the best value, save money and live healthier lives.”
This year’s open enrollment period for 2022 health plans runs from Nov. 1, 2021 and continues through Jan. 31, 2022. In order to get coverage starting Jan. 1, 2022, individuals will need to sign up by Dec 31, 2021.
Individuals can learn more about Anthem Blue Cross EPO Pathway plans from a licensed broker (services available free of charge) by visiting CoveredCA.com/Get-Started or by calling a Covered California enrollment specialist at 1-800-300-1506.
