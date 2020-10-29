The Tracy African American Association is looking for members, board members and officers, with the nomination period to close on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Nominations are open for president, treasurer, executive secretary, chairpersons for by-laws, public information and activities committees.
The TAAA was founded in 1994 with a mission to unite people of all ages and backgrounds through partnerships, while also promoting and contributing to educational, cultural and social programs and activities.
Nominations can be sent to Benjamin Harrison at precedent10@gmail.com, or by calling 209-914-0895.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.