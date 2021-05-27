Restaurant owners, merchants and Tracy City Center Association board members discussed the future of outdoor dining options in downtown Tracy as indoor dining returns to 100% capacity starting June 15 when California reopens its economy.
At a meeting on May 20, Dino Margaros, TCCA executive director, said the association needed to discuss the path forward as it transitions out of the COVID-19 restrictions.
“What we really want to do is make sure. I think outdoor dining as a component to what we do is critically important. I think COVID has shown that, but we also want to make sure that we are sensitive to everybody’s needs, including the merchants that have expressed concerns about visibility prior to this,” Margaros said.
Last July, as COVID-19 infection rates spiked across California, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s “Bleuprint for a Safer Economy” tier systems shuttered indoor dining.
TCAA and the City of Tracy partnered to create a “streatery,” closing the westbound lane of 10th Street – between B Street and Central Avenue – to allow restaurants to put dining spaces in the street, so they could remain open. Other restaurants in the TCCA district set up parklets, dining spaces in the parking strip next to the curb along 10th Street and Central Avenue.
The expanded outdoor dining permits that made this possible are set to end with the reopening of the economy and the return to full indoor dining capacity. Margaros said tents and canopies on 10th Street will be taken down by June 15, but the street will remain closed as TCCA applies for a 120-day permit to keep the streatery in place while the district works on a plan for outdoor dining options.
“We want to make sure the visibility is there for the other merchants. We want to try and get a consistent look a little bit, so we’re going to get the canopies down one way or the other, they have to come down by June 15,” Margaros said.
Prior to COVID-19, Margaros said there were no parklets in San Joaquin County.
“We talked about this about three or four years ago. The parklet concept had come up, but it was a little bit new then. People were a little hesitant about taking out parking, about all of that ABC requirements and stuff like that, so we kind of abandoned the idea at least temporarily. But COVID forced us into a situation where we had to address it immediately, which we did,” Margaros said. “It has worked out for the most part, beneficial for downtown the physical traffic — people, bodies. I haven’t seen downtown as lively as it’s been because of the outdoor dining, so there are definitely positives. We just have to reel in on some of the problems we’ve experienced over time.”
TCCA has three options it is considering: keeping outdoor dining as it was before COVID-19 with just sidewalk dining, keeping the street fully open and adding parklets, or keeping the lane of 10th Street closed for a streatery.
Johnny Oh, TCCA president and owner of the Commons on 10th Street, said they were in a unique situation coming out of the COVID-19 protocols and restrictions.
“The uniqueness of this whole thing is that we can do what we need to do with 10th Street in real time,” Oh said. “I really want everyone think outside the box at this point. We can do as little as go back to how we were in 2019, or we can take it to the extreme of bumping curbs out to the middle of 10th Street with a one-way heading east and having sidewalks along that road.”
Merchants and restaurant owners in the downtown area weighed in on outdoor dining concepts.
Liz Garcia from My Best Friend’s Closet hoped for more visibility for her shop moving forward with outdoor dining.
“I’m totally for the parklets. I understand that all the restaurants hopefully will be 100% back to open inside and so forth so the need to have Johnny’s spot in front of me I think will no longer be necessary for his business,” Garcia said. “I would love to have that part in front of my store removed back. I think it’s great to have the parklets. I’m excited. I love hearing everybody outside, and I think it’s a great future for our downtown and our city, and I’m all about that. But definitely remove as much as possible from in front of my store.”
Ken Cefalo, Main Street Music owner, said he was also in favor of the parklet concept.
“I love the idea of keeping that. I hear people saying all the time how much they like the ability to eat out on the street, to visit on the street. They like that. I would also like it limited to the frontage of the restaurant,” Cefalo said. “I’d like a few parking spots back in front of my shop, but I would like to see parklets stay. People have enjoyed them, and I think it’s a good thing.”
Marcus Medina of Hella Pie voiced his opposition to the idea of keeping 10th Street closed as a streatery.
“I’m totally against shutting it down for a one-way street. I think that parklets are a great idea. It sounds like we will be able to keep both lanes open. I really think it’s a great idea that you guys are planning on moving down the structures. It’s a safety issue,” Medina said.
He said there were several blind spots in the road from the structures and lack of signage and road striping can confuse drivers to where he had seen them driving the wrong way on the one-way section of roadway. Medina hoped future plans would return more parking spaces.
“I think the parklets are the way to go and definitely want to put some more parking around here. The takeout model is important for our customers to have a quick parking spot where they can come and grab pizza or any other item that they are looking to purchase in downtown that’s not a sit-down restaurant. I think we should keep everybody in mind for that. I definitely am glad that we were able to get to the streatery setup and get a little taste of what it’s like, because the noise, the vibrancy that it provided downtown has been amazing,” Medina said.
Although Medina said he would like to add outdoor dining with a parklet, he wasn’t sure how it could be added with no parking stalls directly in front of his business – a matter Margaros said would most likely have to go through the city’s planning department.
“The challenge comes with, depending on the street layout directly in front of a particular store, in order to keep that right in front of the store and not infringing on somebody else’s real estate, it’s going to be a little bit of a challenge depending on where that store is located,” Margaros said. “I think it can be done. It just might have to have a creative solution, and that’s another part of it.”
Maragros said future outdoor dining plans hinged on several factors. This includes finding funding for many improvements, such as decking or required fencing. The other factor is a pair of senate bills, SB-314 and SB-389 that would replace a special temporary catering permit that allowed restaurants to serve alcohol, crossing the sidewalk public right of way.
The district voted to work on exploring options for expanded outdoor dining, including parklets, public parking and both two-way and one-way traffic.
Oh said he understood the positives and the problems with the streatery and wanted was best for all the businesses in the district moving forward.
“I understand a lot of the community likes the outside, and I think that’s a very cool dynamic to have downtown. And ultimately it would be the best kind of patio dining in all of the city. And I know for a lot of the restaurants Q3 and Q4 of 2020 is basically what got them through the year,” Oh said. “I can see why restaurants want that to be there permanently or semi-permanently. But me personally, I think I’m pretty even-keeled with my judgment. As president of TCCA and a business owner, ultimately what I want is what is best for the district, because if it’s best for the district, it kind of helps out everyone. If I was to say one way or the other, it would be selfish of me. And maybe I would make a little more money, but is that percentage of increase worth the detriment of businesses around me? No.”
• Contact Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.