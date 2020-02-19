The city of Tracy is looking for new members to serve on the Youth Advisory Commission starting this summer.
YAC consists of eight to 14 members serving two-year terms, including two representatives from each high school in Tracy. Youth commissioners must be between 14 and 18 years old and attend a school in the Tracy area.
Three adult commissioners are also needed. One commissioner must be a member of the school district, while the other two are community members who want to work with children.
YAC meets the second Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. at City Hall. The group’s mission is to provide youth with a voice and an opportunity to make recommendations for the city.
The Youth Advisory Commission is now accepting youth and adult applications for Aug. 1, 2020, through July 31, 2022. The deadline for applications is April 3.
Application forms are available at the city clerk’s office at Tracy City Hall, 333 Civic Center Plaza, and on the city’s website. For information: jolene.jauregui@cityoftracy.org, 831-6201.
