Two teenagers were arrested Wednesday in connection with a hate crime reported at Poet-Christian School earlier in the month.
Tracy Police Department said the 14-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy were former students at the school. They were arrested after an investigation of two classrooms that were vandalized with anti-Semitic words and symbols, including a swastika.
The vandalism was discovered June 12 by a school security guard who told the police about the break-in and graffiti.
Police notified the FBI about the potential hate crime.
On Thursday, Rob Pecot, Tracy Unified School District’s director of student services, said district administrators were in contact with the police soon after the discovery of the damage to the classroom.
“Obviously, from time to time, we have some people break in and we have graffiti, but nothing hateful in the nature this was,” Pecot said. “There was no doubt that we wanted to press this to the max and investigate it fully because it’s a big deal. It’s unacceptable.”
The graffiti has been removed, and the damage to windows and other parts of the classrooms will be repaired before school opens in August.
“We’re sad that it happened, but we are very pleased with the speed and professionalism of the Tracy Police Department, and it’s just another example of how different agencies in the community can work together,” Pecot said.
Because of their ages, police will not release any more information about the two teens who were arrested. Their case has been turned over to the San Joaquin County Juvenile Court, and no one else is believed to have been involved.
Last week, Tracy Crime Stoppers offered a $1,000 reward funded by Tracy Unified School District for information leading to an arrest of the individuals involved in the vandalism. That reward was not given out.
