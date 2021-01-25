The Tracy Police Department seized more than 3,000 marijuana plants and arrested three people during searches of two suspected grow houses in west Tracy Friday morning.
A news release from police said officers from the Special Investigation Unit acting on tips from residents in the community served a search warrant on a home in the 2900 block of Lyon Court near Kimball High School. Police records show the investigations unit was helped by the Tracy SWAT team serving the search warrant just before 8 a.m.
Officers found 1,524 marijuana plants at the residence and arrested Jiantian Zhang, 42, of Tracy, and charged his with operating a drug house, a violation of the Health and Safety Code.
Code enforcement officers called to the scene found numerous electrical violations in the home.
Police served the second search warrant at house in the 3800 block of Avalon Street in the Ellis subdivision.
Police seized 1,480 plants in the house along with a handgun and a rifle.
The home’s two occupants, Chunhua Liang, 55 and Wanci Huang, 56, both of Tracy, were arrested and charged with operating a drug house and illegal marijuana cultivation, both violations of the Health and Safety Code.
Code enforcement officers were also called to the Avalon Street house for several electrical and building code violations.
None of the three arrested on Friday have been released from the county jail.
Police say the two grow houses were unrelated to each other.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.