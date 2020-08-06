Two young men and a youth from Tracy are under arrest in connection with three armed robberies at gas stations and a liquor store in Tracy and Livermore.
The Tracy Police Department said in a Wednesday news release that Gabriel Maez, 18, and Joseph Salas, 19, and an unnamed 17-year-old boy were arrested Saturday morning by officers from the Tracy and Livermore police departments with help from the Tracy SWAT team.
All three were arrested at a home on the 100 block of C Street after a joint investigation by the two police departments into a pair of robberies July 30.
The first robbery took place at 4:45 a.m. at the AM-PM mini-mart at 3425 N. Tracy Blvd.
Police records of the robbery call said two males in hoodies and masks entered the business with handguns and pushed a customer to the ground, threatening to shoot the person. A witness said the robbers left in a gray four-door car.
At 7:10 a.m. that same day, an armed robbery was reported at a Shell gas station in Livermore.
Salas has been identified as the lone suspect in the July 18 armed robbery of Bob’s Market, 854 W. 11th St. In that instance, a man wearing a ski mask went into the store with a handgun and demanded that money from the register be placed in a grocery bag.
According to the police, two other armed robberies on July 20 at a liquor store and a gas station are still under investigation.
Maez and Salas are being held without bail in the San Joaquin County Jail on three counts of second-degree robbery and three charges of using a firearm. They will be in court at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 18 in the Manteca branch of San Joaquin County Superior Court.
The 17-year-old was booked into county juvenile hall on robbery charges.
Anyone with information on the robberies can call Detective Jose Silva at 831-6674.
