The California Highway Patrol is investigating two crashes that killed three people on county roads on Sunday and Monday mornings.
A man and a woman from Modesto were killed in a head-on collision on State Route 132 east of Koster Road early Sunday morning.
According to the CHP, at about 3:15 a.m. a 28-year-old man from San Leandro was driving a 2018 Mercedes the wrong way, heading west in the eastbound lane of SR 132 east of Koster Road at an undetermined speed.
A 20-year-old woman from Modesto was driving a 2016 Kia heading east on SR-132 east of Koster Road at an undetermined speed when the two vehicles collided head-on.
Two passengers in the Kia, a man and a 25-year old woman both from Modesto, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Mercedes received major injuries in the crash and was taken by an ambulance to San Joaquin General hospital.
The driver of the Kia also received major injuries and was flown by helicopter to the county hospital.
CHP reports alcohol was a factor in the crash and both drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Caltrans and the CHP closed SR 132 for about 5 hours from Koster Road to SR-33 for the crash investigation.
On early Monday morning a 67-year-old man from Stockton was killed in a solo crash on Tracy Boulevard north of Lammers Road.
The CHP reports that at 12:45 a.m. the driver of a 2018 Toyota was heading south on Tracy Boulevard north of Lammers Road at an undetermined speed approaching a left curve in the road.
The driver failed to negotiate the curve and kept heading straight on the shoulder on the west side of the road and struck a signpost and a power pole.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash damaged AT&T data lines that were scattered across Lammers Road. San Joaquin County roads crews closed Lammers Road between Tracy Boulevard and Corral Hollow Road for the cleanup.
Anyone who witnessed either accident is asked to call the Tracy Area CHP office at (209) 319-4300.
