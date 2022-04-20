Tracy City Council members were among the dignitaries welcoming three new parks at Tracy Hills into the city’s park system at a ribbon cutting ceremony at Tracy Hills Park Tuesday afternoon.
Brian MacDonald, parks and recreation director, welcomed Tracy Hills Park, Starcross Park and Greymont Park as the first three parks to open to the public in the master-planned community in southwest Tracy. All three opened in October but weather delayed their dedication until now.
“These parks in Tracy Hills are going to be one of a kind and they are going to be a game changer for our park system,” MacDonald said. “The three parks we’re talking about today are just a start. Mr. (John) Palmer will go into a little bit of the vision of Tracy Hills, and you’ll see some of the visioning already happening on the other side of the freeway.”
Each park is about 3½ acres with drought-tolerant landscaping, and each has an active playground area, picnic area with shade structures, restrooms and large open spaces.
All three parks are connected through a trail system that will eventually cross the Interstate 580 freeway and join the second phase of the master planned community.
The three new parks at Tracy Hills brings the total number of city parks in Tracy 85, totaling 364 acres. Parks in Tracy Hills added 11.35 acres.
“We do feel this is going to be a really good opportunity to enhance our park system through trails, through linear parks, through other elements and amenities that you do not see through the rest of our town,” MacDonald said.
John Palmer, a project manager at Tracy Hills, said these three parks are just the start of their vision for recreation at the development.
“Tracy Hills, our vision has always been to create a package of recreational opportunities that included city parks, private HOA recreational opportunities as well as the trails and open space,” Palmer said. “The three parks we’re delivering in Phase 1A is going to be coupled with another 15-plus neighborhood parks that we build throughout Tracy Hills as well as 30 acres of community park, 150 acres of open space as well as 10-plus miles of trails that will interconnect all the different amenities. We’re very proud of that and were very proud of the input we’ve received from the community as well as the city.”
Each of the new parks has a theme, with Tracy Hills Park paying homage to agriculture, Starcross Park has a nature theme and Greymont Park was built with a sports theme.
“Like I mentioned before it was a long process to get these parks to where they’re at, it’s a very unique opportunity out here,” MacDonald said. “The name says it all, Tracy Hills, there are lots of geographical and geological challenges out here. We were able to work with John and his team to really make this an experience that all can enjoy.”
Palmer said they are looking forward to future parks in Tracy Hills, making sure they create experiences that get residents onto the trail system and walk from feature to feature.
They also discussed moving away from a “cookie cutter” park design.
“We want to make sure that every park doesn’t feel and look the same. We want different amenities and just different recreational opportunities so people get out on the trail system and they are motivated to walk to the next park because there is something different there, whether it is a future tot lot or pump track or a pickleball court, we want folks to enjoy the different parks even though it might be in a different portion or different neighborhood of Tracy Hills.”
Looking across the park MacDonald said it will be a good place for residents to enjoy any number of different activities from playing ball, flying a kite or enjoying the green space.
“We do encourage everyone to use these parks, they are open to the public. Something to be excited about, we are building lots and lots of open space and parks throughout our community,” MacDonald said. “The influx of Measure V money we are able to bring you new amenities here in the near future that we’re really excited about.”
For more information about the city’s parks visit https://www.cityoftracy.org/our-city/departments/parks-recreation-department.
