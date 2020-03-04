More than $18,000 worth of equipment stolen from a business in north Tracy last weekend was found in Southern California.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the burglary occurred sometime between Saturday and Monday in the sheriff’s jurisdiction, outside of city limits. The business was not named.
The thieves broke into a shipping container by cutting a lock and pushing a utility vehicle away from the door. They took a gas-powered saw, three Honda portable generators valued at $5,000 each and three Echo leaf blowers valued at $1,000 apiece.
The recovered tools were turned over to representatives of the business’ home office, which is also in Southern California.
Detectives do not have any suspects. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 468-4425 and cite case No. 20-5009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.