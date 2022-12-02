The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s Board of Parole Hearings has denied the parole of a Tracy man who had been convicted in a torture case from 2008.

Anthony Vincent Waiters, 43, an inmate at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, will have to wait until April 2023 for another parole suitability hearing. Waiters was convicted in 2010 for his role in the illegal imprisonment and assault of a teenage boy in a Tennis Lane home from 2007 to 2008. He was sentenced to 11 years to life in prison, and was first eligible for parole in March.

Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.

