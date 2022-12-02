The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s Board of Parole Hearings has denied the parole of a Tracy man who had been convicted in a torture case from 2008.
Anthony Vincent Waiters, 43, an inmate at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, will have to wait until April 2023 for another parole suitability hearing. Waiters was convicted in 2010 for his role in the illegal imprisonment and assault of a teenage boy in a Tennis Lane home from 2007 to 2008. He was sentenced to 11 years to life in prison, and was first eligible for parole in March.
Upon his being granted parole San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom, protesting Waiters’ pending release. After an en banc referral in August the parole board agreed to hold a rescission hearing to reconsider his release. That hearing was held on Friday by video conference, and the parole board agreed to rescind his parole.
Three other people convicted in the case are serving their prison terms and the earliest possible parole date for any of them will be 2030.
Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.