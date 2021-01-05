Both directions of 11th street were closed near Banta Road as a crews put out a fire that destroyed a tractor-trailer cab near Banta Road Tuesday morning.
The fire happened just before 11:30 a.m. as a driver in a tractor-trailer with a load of Pepsi was approaching town in the west bound lanes of 11th Street a couple of hundred yards east of the Banta Road intersection.
According to California Highway Patrol officers at the scene the driver smelled something in the truck and pulled over to the shoulder on the north side of the road.
He got out and saw a fire near one of the tractor cab’s headlights.
The truck eventually was engulfed in flames burning the tractor cab down to the engine and frame.
South San Joaquin County Fire Authority crews were able to keep the fire contained mostly to the tractor cab and the trailer was mostly undamaged.
The CHP closed both directions of 11th Street near the fire as smoke blew across all lanes. All but one lane was reopened just before 1 p.m.
The CHP said no one was injured in the fire and Caltrans crews would be called in to check for any damage to the roadway from the fire.
