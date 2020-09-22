Eight Tracy residents vying for a seat on the city council will kick off the 2020 Tracy Candidates Forum series hosted by the Tracy Chamber of Commerce and the Tracy Press from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday evening.
The three virtual forums will have city council, mayoral and county supervisor candidates talk about their positions and answer questions from the community.
Tamara Spade, the chamber CEO, said it was important for the community to be sure they know who they are voting for.
“I think people need to make an educated decision on who their elected officials are. It’s so important to know what they stand for, what decisions they’ll be making, because they are going to be representing our city and our community members,” Spade said.
Candidates will meet at WorkVine 209 in the Northgate Shopping center where they will follow social distancing precautions using a row of tables.
The link to the forum will be placed on the chamber’s website at www.tracychamber.org on Wednesday evening.
“I don’t want people to feel that in any way the chamber is participating in anything political. This is not a debate, it a forum and a way to get to know your candidates,” Spade said.
During the forum as visitors log into to participate they will have to opportunity to ask the candidates questions.
“However were going to do it the questions will come through and we’ll be able to capture those questions and put them up and we will vet the questions,” Spade said.
All candidates will be asked the same question and then have two minutes to respond.
No spectators or supporters will be allowed into the forum due to COVID-19 restrictions and precautions.
Friday’s forum will be with council candidates are Ameni Alxander, Mateo Bedolla,, Eleassia Davis, Cliff Hudson, Jaime Medina, William Muetzenberg, Elizabeth Ortiz, and Amrik Wander.
Tracy mayoral candidates Dan Arriola, Jennifer Bilbrey, Jass Sangha, Abdul Wahid and Nancy Young will have their forum on Oct. 1.
County supervisor candidates Rhodesia Ransom and Robert Rickman are tentatively scheduled for a forum on Oct. 8, but Rickman had not confirmed his participation as of Monday afternoon.
“We wanted to make sure that our candidates also had the ability to introduce themselves and what they stand for,” Spade said. “So I think it’s just a good opportunity for the community to be able to get to know their candidates, and the candidates to able to put out information about themselves and what they stand for.”
The forums will be moderated by Mike Anderson who was a district director for Rep. Jeff Denham.
n Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
