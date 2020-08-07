Local municipal leaders hope the City Council’s unanimous approval of the Tracy Equity and Empowerment Initiative signals that the city of Tracy is ahead of the curve when it comes to social justice in policies governing police practices.
The council’s special meeting Tuesday was an opportunity to hear about how cities assure the public that their police departments will be respectful of all residents, and won’t resort to unreasonable or excessive force when they are called upon to deal with those suspected of breaking the law.
At the end of the nearly three-hour discussion, the council approved the initiative, drafted by council members Dan Arriola and Rhodesia Ransom, and also agreed to consider creating a government accountability commission.
“What I am here to do is take action, to dismantle these systemic inequities, and, yes, it was based on my lived experience, but I am here to make sure the citizens on our community never have to face that themselves,” Arriola said.
Ransom added that it’s the council’s job to have tough conversations about racism.
“It is imperative that we get ahead of this issue,” she said. “This is not about blame or pointing fingers. Our police department is working well. We’ve always said we’re working with the police department, not against the police department.”
Mayor Robert Rickman commended Chief Sekou Millington and previous Tracy police chiefs for making a positive impression on groups that evaluate and rank police departments.
“Police work is ever-evolving. There will be changes here in the future. It’s just the nature of police work. It’s the nature of working with the public,” Rickman said.
City Manager Jenny Haruyama told the council members they would have to deliberate further on the makeup of an accountability commission, with further review likely within three months.
Council members agreed that working on the new commission would be a welcome follow-up to the equity initiative, knowing that it will lead to continued conversations about where Tracy stands in relation to promoting social equity.
“Any uncomfortable conversation that’s ever had is necessary, actually, for progress in life. We don’t ever want to work out of fear or anger,” Mayor Pro Tem Nancy Young said.
“I appreciate our council for having the stamina and the guts to be able to actually stand up and to say, this is the time to do something where we can make an imprint, to be able to really make positive progress within our community, not disrespecting any culture, any entity, definitely not our police department, and at the same time where we can grow together and grow healthy.”
Councilwoman Veronica Vargas added that cultural sensitivity training for the council should be part of the city’s strategy moving forward.
“I admire that we are having this conversation. It’s not pleasant for a lot of people, and a lot of people take offense that we’re even having this conversation. It’s OK to be uncomfortable,” she said. “We cannot be better if we don’t learn and if we’re not open to educating ourselves and hearing all aspects of all walks of life.”
Tuesday’s meeting included a presentation from Darlene Flynn, the city of Oakland’s director of race and equality. She explained that the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis as he was detained by police on Memorial Day brought a sense of urgency to a long-standing problem. The task now is for public agencies to examine how cultural biases are embedded in society.
“This isn’t the first time that these things have come to light. This is just the most recent time that we are experiencing a resurgence in what I believe is at the heart of our aspiration as a nation, to actually have a just and fair society,” Flynn said, adding that it’s a long-term process.
“We actually need to transform our society, and that’s what the demands we are hearing from Black Lives Matter are telling us: We must change our structures. We must change our systems to deliver liberation to those from whom it has been withheld for the last 200 or 300 years. This is going to take a major overhaul, and it’s not going to happen overnight, but if we want to do the work, we commit ourselves to going deep, putting the resources behind it and learning how to do it.”
During the presentations leading up to the council action, Millington presented an optimistic picture of his police department, outlining existing policies that are consistent with today’s calls for police reform.
He described Campaign Zero, a national movement to reduce police officers’ use of deadly force and unnecessary interventions through encouragement of positive community interactions and accountability within departments. He added that Tracy scored highly in the group’s latest two-year analysis.
“You should know and be proud that the Tracy Police Department is sitting as No. 1 out of 334 municipalities (in California) between 2016 and 2018. We have a B score at 83%,” he said, adding that since he became Tracy’s police chief in February, he’s seen that trend continue.
“We have the ability to audit and check incidents where force is used and should have been reported. In each of the incidents I’ve reviewed, they’ve been reported, so I have the ability to independently audit whether or not there’s compliance with the policies. Then it’s on me to handle accountability and hold the individuals responsible who aren’t complying with policy.”
