Classes offered in Tracy by Notre Dame de Namur University are continuing as usual while uncertainty over the Catholic university’s future grips its main campus in Belmont.
The uncertainty boiled into public view Monday when about 100 students and faculty members demonstrated on the main campus, seeking answers about what has led to its financial and enrollment problems at Belmont and what the future holds.
The demonstration and issues were reported in an extensive story in Tuesday’s edition of the San Francisco Chronicle.
A check with Notre Dame de Namur’s Tracy office confirmed that classes have not been interrupted in the Opera House building on Central Avenue, where the office and classroom are located.
About 40 students are enrolled in business and education evening classes leading to six undergraduate and graduate degrees and credentials.
Roger Birdsall, president of the Tracy Consortium for Higher Education, which spearheaded efforts to bring Notre Dame de Namur classes to Tracy in 2015, said the consortium’s volunteer board members were made aware at their meeting last week of problems the university faces to sustain itself financially as an undergraduate and graduate institution of higher learning.
“We have received a copy of the final report of an extensive study, which describes itself as a report ‘on the status of the university’ and as a request to members of the university’s corporate board ‘to confirm a strategy for the future,’” Birdsall said.
He noted that the report stresses that Notre Dame de Namur has been unsuccessful in generating sufficient financial backing and faces declining enrollment for several reasons, among them inadequate fundraising efforts, a need for rebranding, and an inability to establish working relationships with Silicon Valley industries through internships and other means.
One paragraph of the study points to the Tracy program as one of the university’s innovation efforts. It says: “While it is true NDNU’s efforts at innovation have not had the desired impact, the university has taken numerous steps to pursue innovation. NDNU has developed offsite programs, including the Tracy campus, multiple online programs and a one-of-a-kind doctoral program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.