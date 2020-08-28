Tracy firefighters deployed to fight wildfires around the state, locally

As soon as lightning storms began to spark fires across California, Tracy’s fire department jumped into action.
On Aug. 15, a South San Joaquin County Fire Authority engine and a six-member crew, including a strike team leader and a strike team leader trainee, joined a California Office of Emergency Services team headed to a wildfire in the northern Sierra Nevada. That’s where the Loyalton Fire in Tahoe National Forest, along the Sierra and Plumas county line, would eventually burn more than 47,000 acres.
Fire authority Chief Randall Bradley said that, three days later, the South San Joaquin team would be redeployed about 50 miles west to the Claremont Fire, burning in Plumas National Forest along the Middle Fork of the Feather River just south of Quincy. That fire had consumed more than 20,000 acres as of Wednesday and was still mostly uncontained.
Bradley said that crew was still at the Claremont Fire as of Wednesday and is due to be relieved this weekend after two weeks.
The local department also sent crews last week to the Moc Fire, which started Aug. 20 near the junction of highways 120 and 49 near Moccasin on the road to Yosemite.
Meanwhile, a series of small fires sparked on Aug. 16 south of Tracy merged to become the Canyon Zone Fire, which spread northward toward Tracy and eventually joined with the Calaveras Zone as part of the SCU Lightning Complex, the third-largest wildfire in California history.
By Aug. 19, the flames threatened ranches in and around Corral Hollow Canyon.
South County Fire Battalion Chief Scott Arganbright said he and his crew went up the canyon on Aug. 20 to protect the ranches in the area. It was the first of a few trips that local crews made to the front lines of the SCU Lightning Complex.
“Due to the size of the fire and all of the other fires going on in the region, they were really short-staffed on fire apparatus,” he said.
Arganbright said they had to navigate their engine along steep and narrow roads to get to the fire. Once he met with the ranchers and took a quick look at the layout of the ranches, his crew got to work.
“We got up there and the fire was within 400 feet of their ranch, so I got some resources up there right away from locally, since there was nobody else available,” he said. “There were some hand crews we got in there and some dozers, and we cut lines around while we provided structure defense.”
They could protect the buildings, but the flames kept coming.
“While I was there, I got pulled away to another ranch that had an imminent threat with fire coming up the drainage,” he said. “So we got up there and helped them out for two to three hours until resources from the incident could come in and help out.”
The crew was working in a canyon with dry grass and a lot of oak trees. Arganbright noted that near a fire in a canyon is an especially dangerous place to be.
“When a fire is at the bottom of a drainage, it tends to preheat what’s above it and it wants to make a run up the drainage, but what we had that day was favorable winds at our back, so it was keeping it in check and it burned up slowly,” he said. “Within an hour, the wind shifted, which happens all the time. That’s when it made a run up toward the Connolly Ranch. We happened to be there when it happened.”
For a week after lightning strikes hit the hills southwest of Tracy, Mark Connolly was working nonstop to save his family ranch and guide firefighters to stop the spread of one of the state’s most extensive wildfires.
“We didn’t lose any structures out there, so it worked out,” he added. “We were glad we could help out our neighbors out here.”
He said the fire did burn some structures along Mines Road on the other side of Crane Ridge on the southwest side of Corral Hollow Canyon, and redeployment of resources to those types of hot spots meant fewer firefighters for spots in the SCU Complex.
“Normally the staffing on a fire this size would have four to five times more people than what they had, but based on the LNU Fire (in Lake, Napa and Yolo counties) and the CZU Fire (in Santa Cruz County), they had a lot more structures being threatened and they’re losing them over there.”
Bradley said that, in addition to providing crews for the Canyon Zone fires, South San Joaquin County Fire Authority participated in the overall command of the SCU Complex effort.
“Chief (David) Bramell took an administrative role. He worked with incident management team out of Pleasanton and kept close contact and did coordinate evacuation warnings and evacuation orders and actually brought a local perspective to those conversations,” Bradley said.
He noted that the local firefighters have a clear idea of the topography in the area, what types of grasslands and woodlands would burn quickest and hottest, as well as where the people are who would need to be evacuated.
“He worked really close with the incident management team to help develop those orders and warnings for those evacuations,” Bradley said.
The populated areas nearest to Tracy that could have been threatened included the PAR Estates around Tracy Golf and Country Club, which was under an evacuation warning from Aug. 20 up until Tuesday night. That means residents didn’t have to leave, but they were advised to be prepared to leave on short notice.
The rest of the nearby areas under an evacuation warning were southwest of Interstate 580, right across the freeway from new neighborhoods in the Tracy Hills development. Bradley said he did not believe that area was in danger.
“It was a little nerve-wracking at times just because of the size of the fire and the remoteness of the fire, and where it would impact at least the peripheries of the Tracy community,” Bradley said.
He added that if the fire were to continue to spread toward Tracy it would have had to come down from the hills, burn across a couple of miles of open grassland, and jump across the freeway, and then it would still come up against bare land that had been graded for construction before it could get close to any homes.
“Areas like Tracy Hills, areas that are actually inside the Tracy city limits, we weren’t concerned,” the chief said. “We had a very difficult time coming up with a way that the fire could come from that canyon, across the freeway, with these fuel models.”
Bradley said the biggest problem through the fire was miscommunication involving social media, which wrongly led some people in town to believe their neighborhoods were under evacuation warnings.
“We had people in the middle of Tracy who were getting evacuation notices. We couldn’t figure out how it was occurring, and finally it occurred to us that some of these automated systems with social media and search engines were picking up these messages and putting them out to a larger footprint.”
