An article that appeared on page 2 of the Sept. 24 Tracy Press contained incorrect information.
The Tracy High Class of 1956 still plans to gather on Oct. 22 at the Banta Inn.
Francis Larkin, whose husband, John Larkin, graduated from Tracy High in 1956, said she and her husband and others from the Class of 1956 started asking around to see if members of the class, many of whom still live in the Tracy area, would be interested in a get-together. She sent out invitations to about 90 class members that she knew of and heard back from about 20 to 30 people who said they were interested.
Larkin said that it’s not a formal class reunion, but Bulldog alumni in this group are about 83 years old now and they take every available opportunity to have a social gathering. They agreed to make reservations for the group at the Banta Inn, but after making reservations, another person from the Class of 1956 contacted the Tracy Press stating that the event was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, but didn’t check to see if there was consensus among the organizers for the cancellation.
The event is still scheduled for 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, and it will include a social hour and dinner. For details and to RSVP contact Francis Larkin at (209) 463-7056.
