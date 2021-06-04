Tracy High School honored about 390 members of the Bulldog Class of 2021 on Saturday during three ceremonies.
Each of the three ceremonies of Tracy High’s 106th included different speakers, plus recognition of the Class of 2021’s top scholars.
“You sit here today proudly able to say, ‘I did it,’ because of the choices you made while in high school and you leave knowing that you have the ability to make choices which will guide you through your journey in your own pursuit of excellence,” said Tammy Jalique, Tracy Unified School District’s Associate Superintendent for Human Resources as she and Board of Education Trustee Steve Abercrombie congratulated the Class of 2021.
After last year’s commencement was canceled because of COVID-19 and then held as a virtual ceremony in the summer, this year’s commencement included acknowledgement that the latter part of junior year and nearly all of senior year was held as distance learning for this year’s graduating class.
“With most of our senior year being locked up inside, eating and sleeping the days away, we were forced to adapt, from waking early in the morning in order to get to school on time, to waking up 5 minutes before class started,” said student speaker Parker Rose, also known as “The Hat Kid” for the different hats he would wear to school each Friday.
“Even though a report card may not have been the best at times, these past four years have brought me many happy memories, and even more stressful ones, like finals week, or preparing for the SATs. All I know is that my high school experience was a welcome one, teaching me to not only to manage myself, but to help others along the way,” he said.
“Even being a drama student gave me the confidence to wear my crazy hats and even speak out on stage, well, to the best of my ability. With whatever experience you had in sports, arts or academics, I wish you all success in whatever your future holds. We are no longer a bunch of crazy kids, but a bunch of crazy adults. Just remember, be excellent to each other, and party on dudes!”
Tracy High Principal Jason Noll acknowledged many of Tracy High’s standouts. Those who were at the morning ceremony included Valedictorian Jadine Rodriguez and co-Salutatorian Natasha Rodriguez Zanudo, also recipients of the Crystal Apple for perfect attendance. Lily Backster and Ethan Fontes, recipients of the Outstanding Senior Award, also known as the Efficiency Award, were also at the morning ceremony.
Noll acknowledged several who attended the afternoon ceremonies, including co-Salutatorian Gabriella Smith, and recipients of the Crystal Apple for perfect attendance, including Jason Goularte, Ashley Mahadeo and Isabella Reyes
