Classmates, teammates, friends and family gathered together Wednesday evening at Fine Park to remember 15-year-old Tracy High sophomore Tyler Siegel, who died in his sleep on Saturday.
At the candlelight vigil friends spoke of Tyler’s love of swimming as member of the Tracy High swim team and his time as a dancer with the Children’s Dance Theatre and the friendships he made through the years.
Tyler’s mother Tricia told the Press he attended Monticello and Jefferson Schools, where he joined the Jefferson marching band playing the flute and gained an interest in color guard. At Tracy High he was a member of the marching band and the color guard.
He was active in gymnastic with Classic Gymnastics and also swam with the Tracy Tritons.
In 2019 he joined in the Children’s Dance Theatre production of The Nutcracker at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts playing the role of Drosselmeyer and a Russian and also was cast as Maleficent in another production.
A GoFundMe page has been established at https://gofundme.com/f/tyler-siegel to help with funeral costs.
The Children’s Dance Theatre Facebook page announced that it will offer an annual scholarship in his name. The recipient will have the scholarship cover one year’s membership expenses for the dance company.
Information about the scholarship and deadlines will be on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CDT.Tracy.
The Tracy High swim team will honor Tyler during their Friday meet at 3:30 p.m. at the school’s pool.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
