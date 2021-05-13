With a population of 98,601 residents as of Jan. 1, Tracy is one of California’s fastest growing cities, according to figures that the California Department of Finance released last week.
While coastal and northern counties, as well as Los Angeles County, saw drops in population to drive an overall decrease in the state’s population, the Central Valley and Inland Empire saw increases in population.
San Joaquin County was one of four counties – along with Yuba, Placer and San Benito counties – to see population increases of more than 1%. San Joaquin County’s 1.3% increase, from 773,505 residents to 783,534, includes a 6.3 growth rate for Lathrop, going from 26,806 people to 28,503, while Ripon grew by 3%, from 15,818 people to 16,292.
Both Tracy and Manteca grew at a rate of 2.9%. Manteca grew from 84,842 residents to 87,319, and Tracy grew from 95,861 residents to 98,601. That puts Manteca and Tracy as the state’s third and fourth fastest-growing cities with populations over 30,000. Tracy’s 2,740 new residents put the city at No. 7 among cities under 300,000 with the largest numeric change.
In 2020 Tracy saw the most new building permits issued for new houses than in any single year since 2004, with 683 permits taken out for new single-family homes last year, 456 of them for the Tracy Hills development at the southwestern corner of town. It’s part of a 3-year trend where the city has issued close to 600 permits per-year for new homes, with Tracy Hills leading the development trend.
The state’s annual report, released on Friday, describes how California as a whole has declined in population for the first 12-month period since the state has been keeping track of population estimates. California now has 39,466,855 residents as of Jan. 1, a decrease of 182,083 people.
Among the factors for the state’s population decline, according the Department of Finance report, is a reduction in the birth rate as compared to the death rate and the reduction of immigration into the state from other countries.
The report also cites the loss of 51,000 people to COVID-19, a figure that increased the death rate in California by 19%, compared with the average death rate of the previous 3 years.
