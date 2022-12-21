Members the Chabad of Tracy Jewish Center celebrated their faith on the second night of Chanukah with a public menorah lighting in front of City Hall Monday night.
Rabbi Levi Meijers of the Chabad of Tracy Jewish Center said this was the third menorah lighting for the center, with the first one a virtual event held 2 years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Two years ago we lit the menorah, it was actually on Zoom in Tracy, for the first time as a community. I was thinking about it, when were looking at the menorah, the crowd here, so many amazing people that came here tonight and I’m thinking that menorah is still burning here tonight brighter than ever,” Meijers said. “The miracle of Chanukah, the lights on the menorah are brighter than I could ever imagine in Tracy and it’s a blessing to have all of you here tonight.”
The Chabad of Tracy Jewish Center has nearly 70 families with the numbers still rising.
Donna Baker, a member of the Jewish center said she was excited to celebrate the second night of Chanukah with members of the Tracy community.
“Chabad of Tracy is a gift like none other. To live in Tracy and have the presence of a Jewish community through the Tracy Chabad has been a dream come true. We all want to feel at home, we want to belong to a community that understands our beliefs and our cultures and Tracy Chabad has brought that, all of us together to celebrate our Jewish traditions,” Baker said. “I do hope the holiday of Chanukah brings you all the light in the darkness, so please be the light and the joy that you are,” Baker said.
Mayor Nancy Young was invited to light the center flame of the menorah.
“It is just a blessing to be able to share such a high holiday within the city of Tracy connected with our fellow brothers and sisters,” Young said. “Jewish people are part of our community and we’re so blessed to be able to be a part of this.”
Meijers reflected on last year’s first public menorah lighting where he talked about light pushing away darkness, but he wanted to add to that, saying that they were lighting the menorah the traditional way with only two candles on the second night adding a candle for each night.
“The reason why we add is because so deep in Jewish tradition and faith we know that we’re always adding, we’re always growing. And most importantly it’s not enough for me to be willing to receive light, to be a recipient of light, but I also have to be able to give light to others and tonight I challenge you to not just be candles but to light someone else’s candle,” Meijers said.
The lighting featured a special Chanukah blues performance before Young, Meijers and Wayne Schneider climbed atop a scissor lift for the lighting ceremony.
After Young lit the center flame Schneider lit two flames after a blessing by Meijers.
The evening ended with Grand Gelt Drop, chocolate coins wrapped in gold foil, were tossed to children by members of the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority from on top of the ladder truck.
The menorah will remain in front of Tracy City Hall through the last day of Chanukah on Monday night.
