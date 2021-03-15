Tracy Learning Center CEO looks back on 20 years at local charter school

When Virginia Stewart embarked on her journey as the Tracy Learning Center charter school administrator 20 years ago, the vision that she had to work with was much different than any previous concept of what a learning environment should look like.
Stewart recently notified the Tracy Learning Center board of directors that she would be leaving her job as Tracy Learning Center CEO at the end of the school year, with a provision that she could stay on in an advisory capacity for another six months.
It may not be right to say that she is retiring. Stewart, 74, has a resume that describes a long career as an administrator and teacher, and she has updated her resume to read: “Retired CEO of the Tracy Learning Center. Seeking new challenges!”
Stewart was five years into her role as the principal of Poet Christian School when Tracy Unified School District’s then-Superintendent Keith Larick set out to create a new approach to education.
Creation of a charter school had recently become an option, but district leadership was unsure about what form it would take.
“You’ve got to realize, 20 years ago that was a very new concept. We’re a very old charter,” Stewart said. “What was known about charters and getting charters started was fairly limited.”
“Our goal was to have a kindergarten through 12th-grade school program, but the district had a big need for a middle school because there was a bulging enrollment in sixth-, seventh, and eighth-grade,” she said.
In 2001 Tracy Unified School District approved the charter for Tracy Learning Center, which would be a program for fifth- and sixth-graders. It opened as 125 students on the campus of what had previously been the West Park campus on 10th Street. The addition of seventh and eighth grades completed Discovery Charter School, kindergarten and first grade provided the start to Primary Charter School, and a high school freshman class was the start of Millennium High School.
Tracy Learning Center moved into the former Clover Middle School site at the corner of Holly Drive and Beverly Place as it continued to grow. Today that campus houses 1,300 pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade students on a newly renovated campus, with 1,000 kids on the waiting list. Tracy Learning Center also has a pre-school for even younger kids.
Learning curve
Stewart started her career as a teacher, became an instructional consultant, and then she supervised middle school curriculum. She worked as the director of an administrative training center in Riverside and has been a principal at the elementary, middle and high school levels, as well as an assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in Fairfield.
While at Poet Christian School, she developed the curriculum to make it into a K-8 magnet school for the visual and performing arts. That’s about the time that the concept for the Tracy Learning Center took shape. Larick had envisioned a K-12 campus that could provide a seamless pathway toward college.
“When we opened the Tracy Learning Center it was the year he retired. I was supposed to be in charge of curriculum and instruction, and he was going to be in charge of everything else. When he left it was a major learning curve for me to take care of budgets and everything else,” Stewart said.
For the first year the school was indirectly funded, with money coming through Tracy Unified School District. It soon transitioned to direct funding from the state, and today the school gets its money the same way other school districts do, with funding directly from the state based on the number of students at the school.
The connection with TUSD remains as each of the three schools must apply through TUSD every five years to have their charters renewed. Tracy Learning Center also leases its campus from TUSD, which used is bond money to rebuild the campus two years ago.
Vision of education
Since then, the Tracy Learning Center has created its own vision of how educational programs respond to the needs and capabilities of the students.
“What our charter school’s mission was, was to simply … take mainstream Tracy students and just teach them differently, in a different environment and see if you can get better results,” she said, adding that in promoting a charter school to state and district officials the hardest sell was the concept that an alternative educational program is appropriate for any student; not just for special education, English-as-a-second-language, or students who don’t fit in with the traditional education environment.
Tracy Learning Center created its own framework of how to operate an educational institution. It’s a longer day – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – and a longer school year, 205 days. It makes for a more intensive program, which works best for those who take their studies and educational goals seriously. Stewart said that’s evident once students get to Millennium High.
“We established that high school doesn’t really need to take four years,” she said.
During the first two years, freshmen and sophomores dive into all of the courses that they will need to get diploma, with no electives. By junior year they are ready to take courses designed to direct them to colleges or careers, including the opportunity to take college classes. By the end of senior year many Millennium students have taken enough college-level courses to enter universities as college sophomores.
As a charter school the Tracy Learning Center has been able to operate independently of Tracy Unified’s schedules and policies. The school’s reaction to COVID-19 is the best recent example. Like most schools, the onset of COVID-19 a year ago caused the school to shut down, but back in October when the state created waivers that would allow schools to reopen the Tracy Learning Center took advantage of the opportunity.
Distance learning continued to be an option, but about half of the school’s K-8 students have returned to in-person classes four days a week, with another day of online classes on Fridays, as have about 30% of the Millennium High students.
“I’ve got a courageous staff, who just in the last month have gotten the invitation for vaccines, and we’ll be going for the second round of those vaccines this month with this staff,” Stewart said.
The only infections reported at the school include two staff members and two Primary students, all of whom reported that their likely contact with an infected person was a family member, and the contact happened off-campus.
Original vision remains
Stewart said the original concept behind the local charter school is still in place. Classes do not use textbooks, and that allows teachers the flexibility to design their programs based on the needs of the students.
“We don’t believe that a grade level determines what a student needs to learn. If you come to us and you’re above grade level, you’re going to receive an education that is going to meet your needs and challenge you. But if you come to us and you’re significantly behind, we’re going to meet you at that level of need and help you grow, hopefully progress a little faster, because we believe that wherever you are is where we need to start.”
“We like to think we continually challenge them, but we don’t frustrate them so that they’re doing something that’s so hard to do they can’t possibly make it.”
The creation of curriculum follows the action plans that each of the three schools within Tracy Learning Center come up with at the start of each year.
“We’re always revising curriculum. Curriculum is very organic. It moves with the times,” Stewart said. “Right now, we’re seriously looking at, how do we involve the learner more in their learning? How do you create more participation and more thinking on the part of the student?
“We’re really past information processing. We’re really right now into conceptual frameworks and how do people take information and conceptualize it so that it has more application beyond that particular thing?”
It’s a matter of teachers and students knowing that with today’s technology, information and knowledge will keep coming at them at an ever-faster pace, so it is their job to make sure their lessons don’t quickly become outdated. With that mindset, the gathering of information is just the start of the learning experience.
“In the course of those 20 years I think what changed most is, we never thought of that as a lower level of knowledge, but we do now,” she said. “What’s really important is: Know how to access information and then learn how to categorize it, conceptualize what it’s about, and apply it to something, and don’t be afraid of being a creative thinker. Don’t be afraid of innovating new ideas, because that’s what the world is expecting.”
“The future is not in the gathering of data. It’s in using data and moving forward with that so that you can apply it to the problems facing the world today.”
