A Tracy man is under arrest and facing eight counts of attempted murder stemming from a series of rock-throwing incidents on rural Tracy roads over the past few weeks, including an incident that left two California Highway Patrol officers seriously injured.
A news release from the CHP states Kristopher Stephen Fernandes, 32, was arrested on Saturday as investigators were following up on reports of rocks being thrown in an area near Tracy Boulevard north of Interstate 205.
Last Friday two CHP officers were injured when their patrol car was struck by an unknown object on Tracy Boulevard when as approached the curve near Bachetti Road as while they were responding to a call for service. The press release states the officers that were injured were heading to a report of rocks being thrown from a moving vehicle.
The next day a CHP investigator was driving through an area under surveillance when a rock thrown from a moving vehicle struck the investigator’s windshield.
The investigator was uninjured and was able to follow the vehicle until marked CHP patrol cars along with deputies from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office were able to get in place and stop the suspect’s vehicle.
Fernandes was taken into custody and several rocks were found in the passenger area that were like the rock that had struck the investigator’s window earlier.
Fernandes was booked into the San Joaquin Jail where he is being held without bail.
He was scheduled to appear on Thursday in the Manteca Branch of the San Joaquin Superior Court and along with the eight counts of attempted murder Fernandes is also being charged with seven counts of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.
The CHP said additional charges are possible based on follow-up to the investigation.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Tracy Area CHP office at 835-8920.
