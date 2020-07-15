A 29-year-old Tracy man is under arrest on charges including human trafficking after he was found with two girls who ran away from a group home in El Dorado County on Monday.
A news release from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested Edward Gray of Tracy about an hour after learning that the two girls had left their group home and had been picked up by an unknown person.
The group home staff gave the sheriff’s office a description of the person's vehicle. About an hour later, deputies spotted the vehicle on Mormon Emigrant Trail, a two-lane road between Highway 88 and Highway 50 in the Sierras. They stopped the vehicle and found the two girls inside and arrested Gray, who was driving, without incident.
Gray was booked into the El Dorado County Jail on five felony charges, including human trafficking, kidnapping of someone under the age of 14, pimping and pandering, and criminal threats. He is being held on a $5.7 million bond. The jail website did not list his next court appearance as of Wednesday afternoon.
