A 27-year-old Tracy man was killed when his car crashed into four parked police vehicles in the north parking lot of the Tracy Police Station Thursday night.
Tracy Police reported that officers were alerted to the crash at 9:46 p.m., and saw that it occurred just outside of the police headquarters at 1000 Civic Center Drive in the parking lot next to 11th Street. The car had crashed into several police vehicles and police learned that the driver was trapped in his car.
The first officers arriving at the scene found a black 2009 Pontiac G6 that had struck three unoccupied police vehicles and landed partially on top of a fourth, an unmarked police unit. The driver was unconscious in the car and two police officers pulled him out and began life-saving measures.
The man was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.
Police closed 11th Street between MacArthur and Civic Center drives and investigators from the police department’s Traffic Safety Unit spent the next several hours at the scene.
Traffic investigators believe the Pontiac was travelling west on 11th Street at a high rate of speed. For an unknown reason the car veered to the left toward a driveway between the police headquarters and Ralph’s Club, 444 E. 11th St. The car struck a tree between the street and the parking lot and then crashed into the four police vehicles, coming to rest partially on top of one of them.
Traffic investigators are looking into the cause for the crash and if drugs or alcohol were a factor. Police did not release the name of the driver and further details are not available at this time.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone who has information is asked to contact Traffic Safety Unit Sgt. Joel petty at 831-6505 or at Joel.Petty@tracypd.com.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
