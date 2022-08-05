A Tracy man was killed Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer crashed into his disabled car on southbound Interstate 5 near Westley.
The man, identified as Ryanul Haque, 26, of Tracy, died at the scene after a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia rear-ended his 2007 Lexus ES 350.
The California Highway Patrol reported that dispatchers from the Merced Communication Center notified officers at about 1:15 a.m. that a car was disabled in the right-hand lane of the freeway just north of the Ingram Creek Road interchange. About 10 minutes later, before officers arrived at the scene, someone else reported that the car had been hit, and when officers got there they found the Lexus on the right shoulder with major rear-end damage, and the semi with damage to its right front end.
The CHP reported that Haque was in the car wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. Personnel from Patterson Ambulance pronounced him deceased at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.