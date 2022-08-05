A Tracy man was killed Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer crashed into his disabled car on southbound Interstate 5 near Westley.

The man, identified as Ryanul Haque, 26, of Tracy, died at the scene after a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia rear-ended his 2007 Lexus ES 350.

