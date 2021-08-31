A Tracy man was stabbed to death and a 42-year-old man from Mountain View is under arrest for the killing on Holly Drive Friday night.
The San Joaquin County Coroner’s office identified the victim on Monday as 32-year-old Jesus Medina Paz.
A new release from the Tracy Police Department said Jesus Arevalo Maravillo was in custody at the San Joaquin County Jail facing one charge of murder.
The incident began when officers received a call for a disturbance at 8:25 p.m.in the 1300 block of Holly Drive.
While officers were heading to the scene police received additional calls asking for help for someone who was injured.
Police arrived and found Paz who had been stabbed. Life-saving efforts were given but Paz died from his injuries.
Holly Drive was closed between 12th Street and Eaton Avenue as police detectives investigated the scene.
During the investigation Maravillo was identified as the suspect in the homicide Tracy police learned he had been detained by the Modesto Police Department during a call for service in their city.
Police say that Paz and Maravillo knew each other but would not release a motive for the stabbing citing the ongoing investigation.
Maravillo is being held without bail and was scheduled to appear in the Manteca Branch of the Superior Court on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Eric Smith at 831-6563 or Eric.Smith@TracyPD.com.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
