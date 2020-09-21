A Tracy man riding his bicycle with his daughter was killed Saturday night when he was hit by an SUV on South MacArthur Drive near Eastlake Drive.
The San Joaquin County coroner’s office identified the man as Mark Madamba, 45. A GoFundMe page set up by his family members notes that he was an Alameda County Sheriff’s Department deputy.
The Tracy Police dispatch log notes that officers were called to the scene at 7:13 p.m. after police received a report that a red Dodge Journey had hit a cyclist. Madamba and his young daughter were reportedly riding along the roadway when he was hit by the SUV.
Witnesses reported that the impact threw him about 50 feet and he landed behind some bushes. The police dispatch log also noted that bystanders had begun CPR prior to officers arriving. The girl was not injured, and she stayed with police for about an hour as officers located her mother.
Madamba was rushed to San Joaquin General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The SUV reportedly continued through the roadway and crashed into the wall and sign at the entrance of the Hidden Lake subdivision. It was towed from the scene. MacArthur Drive was closed with barricades and the police department’s traffic unit was called to the scene to investigate the crash. The roadway was reopened shortly after midnight.
Further details had not been released as of Monday night.
Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
