Members of the Tracy community rallied to support the family of Timothy Michael Romo, a Tracy resident and one of nine victims in a mass shooting in San Jose, during a vigil in front of Tracy City Hall Thursday night.
Mayor Nancy Young welcomed the group gathered to mourn the nine lives lost in the shooting at the Valley Transportation Authority on May 26.
“Thank you so much for coming out to show your love and support to the families, to the friends to the coworkers of all those here who were lost last week,” Young said. “So I know many of us know either know those who were lost or even worked with them so we just want to keep them in our prayers and our thoughts.”
Annette Romo, Timothy’s wife spoke with her sons beside her.
“Please never leave home without that hug and kiss because you don’t know when you’ll get it last,” she said.
Romo and Mountain House resident Paul Delacruz Megia were among those killed in the shooting. Their pictures joined the other victims on a board placed on the city hall steps.
Abrar Ahmad, a VTA operations superintendent talked about the two men.
“I don’t even know I have any words to console the families. We lost nine of our village to a very horrific, evil, unwanted, unneeded, Satan-type of act and I wish that this does not happen to anyone ever, ever again ,” Ahmad said. “ I can’t even imagine what the families are going through because I know I wasn’t there and I’m still shaking.”
He remembered Romo, Megia and the other victims’ efforts working at the VTA.
“It’s horrific, I’m so sorry for your loss” Ahmad said recalling the names of the nine VTA workers that were killed. “These are transit heroes you’re looking at. We lost them. This means a huge void in our agency and in our hearts.”
Karen Grimes from the VTA fought back tears as she spoke about Romo saying she would miss him.
“Tim was an exceptional person — it’s such a huge loss,” Grimes said. “Just know he made such a big difference in so many people’s lives and so did Paul.”
Rep. Josh Harder spoke, thanking the community for their efforts to help the families of those killed in the shooting.
“I think often times there is a silver lining in a time of tragedy, and if there is any silver lining in the tragedy we’ve just seen, is this community coming together in support of these families and making sure we are commemorating and mourning the folks we see right here,” Harder said reading the list of the nine killed in the shooting. “All of them lived lives that deeply impacted our community.”
Clara Styles spoke on behalf of the Tracy African American Association and offered her condolences to the families.
“In an instant life as we know it can change forever. In an instant life as know it has changed forever and again this time because of the senseless act of one deranged individual,” Styles said. “There are no words that can make this go away but we pray one day God will heal the hole in your soul.”
Family members joined the group in holding candles high which were then placed in front of the sign with the victim’s photos to end the vigil.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
