A 49-year-old Tracy man was struck and killed by an automobile in an alley behind Sunset Liquors Monday afternoon.
A news release from the Tracy Police Department on Tuesday said officers were dispatched to the alley at 3:41 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.
Officers and fire department crews found the man on the ground with severe injuries and began CPR before he was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.
On Monday Lt. Terry Miiler said the vehicle entered the alley from Parker Avenue and struck the man on the south side of the alley near a concrete curb that runs along the alley behind the liquor store and two other businesses.
Miller said a video recording of the alley showed the vehicle hit the man, continue past the row of businesses and then turned left out of view of the camera.
Police closed the alley at Parker Avenue and the end of the building for the investigation.
Miller said officers were searching the area for the vehicle but did not know which direction it turned after the video camera lost sight of it.
The police department’s traffic unit and a crime scene technician were called to the alley to investigate the accident.
According to Tracy police records the vehicle believed to be involved in the accident was found at a home in Livermore by detectives with the Livermore Police Department shortly after 9 p.m.
The vehicle was taken back to Tracy by a tow truck for the investigation.
The news release said the driver had left the scene of the accident but was contacted a short time later and was cooperating with the investigation.
Police initially described the incident as a hit and run but Diana Ruiz-DelRe, public information officer for the police department, said as of Tuesday afternoon no one was under arrest in connection with the fatal accident.
She could not say whether the police contacted the driver regarding the accident or if the driver called police to tell them about their involvement in the incident.
She could not comment on what type of vehicle was involved in the accident or how it got to Livermore citing the open investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information about it is asked to contact Cpl. Erik Speaks at 831-6676 or Sgt. Joel Petty at 831-6505.
