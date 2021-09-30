The totals are in from this year’s Tracy Connects event and the Mayor’s Benefit.
On Tuesday evening, Mayor Nancy Young and co-sponsors presented checks to both Tracy Community Connections Center and the Tracy Boys and Girls Club after totaling funds raised from the two events held on Sept. 11.
Young revealed that a total of $46,059 was raised from donors through the Tracy Mayor’s benefit. Two checks of $23,029.0 were made out to the two beneficiaries and presented to them Tuesday evening at the Grand Theater. An additional $10,000 was raised through Tracy Connects and was awarded to TCCC on behalf of Young and the Tracy Chamber of Commerce.
"I'm blessed and honored to be able to utilize my elected office as Mayor of the City of Tracy to highlight and inspire giving to the plight of homelessness and youth mental health," said Young.
TCCCA Executive Director Bubba Paris and Tracy Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Kelly Wilson accepted the donations on behalf of their organizations.
Young said she looks forward to next year, new beneficiaries to raise funds for will be selected.
