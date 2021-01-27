A Stockton man faces series of felony charges, including human trafficking and pimping, after Tracy Police arrested him Friday night at the Holiday Inn Express hotel at 3751 N. Tracy Blvd.
Tracy Police had been conducting an ongoing investigation involving Lonnie Reo Freeman, 24, which led them to the hotel on Friday evening. That was where they found him with a 17-year-old girl, who had been the subject of a missing person report out of Antioch last February.
In a statement released by Tracy Police on Wednesday, Freeman reportedly had brought the girl to Tracy “under the pretenses of prostitution,” and she “was working directly for Freeman, for his financial gain.”
Police reunited the girl with her mother, and did not release any further information on her, noting only that she is considered to be a victim of human trafficking. Police did not say if they believe other women were involved, or how long Freeman was believed to be operating out of Tracy.
Freeman was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on felony charges of human trafficking of a victim under 18, pandering a person over 16, pimping for prostitution involving a person over 16, and a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is being held on $1 million bail, pending a court hearing on Monday in Manteca.
Tracy Police noted that January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Anyone with knowledge of a human trafficking victim can go to the San JoaquinCountyFamily JusticeCenter website, www.sjcfamilyjusticecenter.com/resources, or call the National Human Trafficking 24-hour hotline at 1-888-373-7888.
Anyone with information regarding this case may contact Cpl. Wilmshurst, 831-6682, or Det. Perry, 831-6544, the co-investigators on this case.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
