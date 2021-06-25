With Fourth of July approaching in a little over a week, the issue of illegal fireworks being discharged within Tracy’s city limits begins to become more apparent.
Though the use of “Safe and Sane” fireworks is permitted starting Monday, Tracy Police Department receives calls for service in regard to fireworks throughout the year, with an influx during certain holidays, including Independence Day and New Year’s Day.
This year so far, Tracy Police have received 228 calls for service related to fireworks, with 99 of those calls taking place in the past two weeks.
Recognizing that this will be the city’s first major celebration since the lifting of shelter-in-place orders, TPD is implementing new strategies when it comes to enforcement and education on the hot topic.
“We've worked with our fire department and our city staff to come up with a comprehensive plan. We actually are looking to be a little bit more forward facing this year,” said Tracy Police Chief Sekou Millington. “So those who are bringing fireworks into the city to sell them illegally, we will catch them. And then we will work with the DA's office to prosecute.”
According to Millington, TPD has already confiscated several hundred pounds of illegal fireworks through covert operations and ongoing investigations. Most recently the department reported the apprehension of 27-year-old Garrett Worthington on June 16, who was in possession of multiple illegal firearms and about 150 pounds of fireworks.
Part of TPD’s strategy for this year includes using technology to map hotspots for locations in town that receive a high volume of reports about fireworks. Using this data enables officers to identify repeat incidents and helps them locate who the offenders are.
Thanks to an ordinance passed by city council in October 2020 – after the Tracy Police Department reported receiving a 90% increase in calls related to fireworks that year – officers are now able to issue administrative citations to the “responsible party” of private properties where illegal fireworks are in possession, sold or discharged. The responsible party does not need to be present in order for a citation to occur and can be notified either in-person or through mail. Millington believes that with this ordinance, coupled with new technologies that weren’t fully disclosed for confidentiality reasons, Tracy Police will be able to put a dent in the ongoing issue.
Education and outreach is the other component that TPD thinks is just as important of a mitigation strategy and is using city social media channels as well as messaging through the Tracy Chamber of Commerce, who hosts Tracy’s big July celebration each year. Events like “Coffee with the Cops” also give TPD a chance to give face-to-face messaging out about best practices when it comes to fireworks as well as information about pet safety and how to submit a report leading up to the July 4 weekend.
The Fourth of July holiday will be an “all-hands on deck” weekend for TPD, when officers will be clocking in overtime to ensure the department can fully monitor fireworks activity and take action if necessary.
“We hope it helps to reduce the issues here, especially with regards to fire season. It's been triple digits here in California. And what I think is underestimated is the amount of fire impact fireworks have. Folks think they're having fun and don't realize what goes up must come down. And all we need to do is get a dried piece of vegetation burning,” said Millington. “We want to educate our residents and visitors that we want to have a safe holiday. We want to celebrate, without causing a fire hazard or trauma to veterans who are affected by this, trauma to animals who are affected by this. And then also, neighbors don't want to be alarmed by the loud boom.”
Residents are highly encouraged to continue reporting fireworks through TPD’s non-emergency line, which Millington stressed is an important factor when following up on an incident. Though he said that residents have been cooperative in following through after a complaint is made, there are also those who don’t wish to press formal charges for a number of reasons, including fear of retaliation from neighbors.
“If you care enough to complain, if you care enough for your community, then I think you have to trust that we'll do everything in our power to protect you. But without the follow through of the witness, how are we supposed to enforce the law when it comes to fireworks, because that’s a component of it?” said Millington. “So I think that's where you have to weigh that good of your participation as a resident of the city to do your part. And that's all we could ask, understanding that folks want to be safe.”
• Contact Brianna Guillory at bguillory@tracypress.com or 209-830-4229.
