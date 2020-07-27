Neighborhood watch groups will have to wait at least two months to celebrate their stand against crime in the community as the annual National Night Out celebration has been postponed tentatively until Oct. 6.
Every year on the first Tuesday in August, caravans of police officers, firefighters, city officials and other organizations travel across the city to visit parties hosted by neighborhood watch groups to promote neighborly camaraderie and partnerships between police and the community
Last year’s celebration saw caravans visit 20 parties spread out across Tracy.
Neighborhood watch groups normally register with the police department for visits from caravans — but the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to this year’s plans. The national organization has strongly recommended that all celebration activities be postponed until October because of the pandemic.
Tracy Police Department Lt. Octavio Lopez said he had been in contact with block captains to tell them the department had joined the national initiative to postpone the celebration for at least two months.
“Pending the state’s guidance on gatherings and sizes, we are going to reevaluate near the middle of August and we’ll have a better idea whether to continue on Oct. 6 or cancel until 2021,” Lopez said.
He said the police department would need at least 30 days to get the word out and set up visits with the block captains.
National Night Out began in 1984. For information: natw.org.
