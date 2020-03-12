The San Joaquin County Commission on Aging has an opening for a representative from Tracy, and the city of Tracy will take applications through Tuesday for the position.
The commission includes 10 members appointed by the county board of supervisors, including one from each supervisorial district and five at-large members. It also includes representatives of five agencies that serve seniors in San Joaquin County and a representative from each of the seven incorporated cities in the county.
The seat for a representative from the city of Tracy is open.
Commissioners serve three-year terms. The commission meets on the first Monday of each month except August at the San Joaquin County Human Services Agency Building in downtown Stockton.
Applications for the commission’s open seat are available at the Tracy city clerk’s office, 333 Civic Center Plaza, Tracy, CA 95376, or by calling 831-6120, or through the city’s website, www.cityoftracy.org.
