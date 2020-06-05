The J.C. Penney store at the West Valley Mall will close in a few months after more than 24 years as one of the mall’s anchor stores and more than 90 years in Tracy.
In a news release on Thursday, the J.C. Penney Co. announced that the West Valley Mall store at 3100 Naglee Road is one of 154 stores across the nation that will close after the company’s June 11 bankruptcy court hearing in Texas. The company sought Chapter 11 protection and agreed to a restructuring plan May 15.
In California, eight stores are closing. The others, from north to south, are in Yreka, Turlock, Los Banos, Paso Robles, Delano, San Bernardino and Chino.
Stores in Manteca, Stockton and other nearby cities will remain open.
Accompanying the list of store closures was a statement:
“Following a comprehensive review of our retail footprint, JCPenney made the difficult decision to close 154 stores. We will continue to operate the majority of our stores and our flagship store, jcp.com, to ensure our valued customers continue to have access to the products and brands they need and want.”
Tracy Press archives show that Penney’s history in Tracy began with a store that opened in October 1926 at southwest corner of 10th Street and Central Avenue, where BAC Community Bank now has a branch. It moved to the two-story building at the southwest corner of 10th and B streets in 1954.
The 51,000-square-foot J.C. Penney store on the west side of the mall opened in March 1996, when the mall had been open six months, joining Gottschalks and Target as one of the first anchor stores.
That store has been temporarily closed since March due to the stay-at-home orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Local retail stores recently got the OK to resume in-store shopping as the county and the state move through a gradual reopening process.
Tracy’s J.C. Penney store is expected to reopen next Friday for store-closing sales, which will take up to four months to finish. For information: 839-9353.
Store hours will be noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. In light of COVID-19, the store has reserved the hour from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday and Friday for shoppers who are considered at risk, including older adults, women who are pregnant, and people with other health concerns.
Another longtime anchor store, Sears, closed early this year after 22 years at the West Valley Mall. Gottschalks closed in 2009 and was replaced by Macy’s in 2010, which will leave Target as the only remaining original mall anchor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.