The Tracy Chamber of Commerce hosted its 60th Annual Community Awards Gala, “Fire and Ice,” on Friday at the Tracy Community Center. The evening included presentation of the chamber’s Citizen of the Year awards to Mike Souza and Param Gill. Aside from his business, Souza Realty and Development, Souza is active as a volunteer board member for the Tracy Boy & Girls Club, the Grand Foundation and the Tracy Learning Center. Gill is the Executive Director of the Grand Foundation, a board member with the Boys & Girls Club and as vice president of Tracy Free Meals. Also honored were: Michelle Trew, Ambassador of the Year; Sarah McNamara, From the Heart; Tracy Community Connections Center, Organization of the Year; Tom Heim, Educator of the Year; Mohammad Ziad, Entrepreneur of the Year; Brian Stephens, Professional of the Year; Jeff Brown, Agriculturist of the Year, and Tracy Hills, Business of the Year.

